Missouri proposes health care for eating disorders

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Health care plans would have to cover eating disorder treatments under proposed Missouri legislation.

State Sen. David Pearce of Warrensburg recently filed a bill requiring coverage for diagnosis and medically necessary treatment of the disorders. Coverage would include specialist services recommended by a patient's treatment team.

Under the measure the Department of Insurance would be required to make an annual report to lawmakers regarding those insured and treated for eating disorders.