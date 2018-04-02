Missouri prosecutor clears officer in deadly shooting

REPUBLIC (AP) — A southwestern Missouri prosecutor said a police officer acted in self-defense when he shot and killed an unarmed man earlier this year and will not be charged.

Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson on Tuesday cleared Republic police Sgt. John Tinsley in the February death of 48-year-old Destry Meikle.

Patterson found that Meikle crashed his car into a garage and, after Tinsley responded to that accident, refused to comply with the officer's commands and hit Tinsley with his vehicle, knocking him down. Patterson said Tinsley stood up, saw the again car lurch toward him and fired three times into the vehicle.

Destry Meikle's mother, Mavis Meikle, has said her son was epileptic and might have been having a seizure when he reportedly hit Tinsley.