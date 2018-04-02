Missouri Prosecutor Drops Flag Burning Case

CHILLICOTHE (AP) - Prosecutors are dropping the last remaining charge against a north-central Missouri man accused of burning, spitting and stomping on an American flag during a Fourth of July celebration.

Twenty-three-year-old Bradley S. Stubbs of Chillicothe initially faced misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace and flag desecration after the fray this summer at a home in the city.

The disturbing the peace charge was dropped Monday. The American Civil Liberties Union had argued the charge was unconstitutional because Stubbs was exercising his First Amendment rights when he yelled profanities about America and the flag.

The flag desecration charge was dismissed July 25. The next day, the county prosecutor told law enforcement in a memo that the charge wouldn't stand up to constitutional scrutiny.

