Missouri Public Service Commission to Vote on Ameren Rate Hike

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Public Service Commission is expected to decide Wednesday whether or not to grant Ameren Missouri's request to raise utility rates for its customers.

Ameren filed the request in February, and the commission held local public hearings across the state regarding the case.

Ameren is calling for $375.6 million from its customers, which the commission reports will amount to a 14 percent increase for the utility company's 1.2 million customers. This, according to the commission, would mean an additional $14 on the average residential electric bill.

Critics say the rate hike would hurt customers already struggling to pay bills, but Ameren says the increase is necessary to meet environmental standards and make needed improvements to infrastructure.