Missouri Ranked No. 5 in First BCS Standings

The Missouri Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the first BCS standings of the 2013 season.

The Tigers start fifth in the rankings after defeating top-25 programs in consecutive weeks; then-No. 7 Georgia on the road and No. 22 Florida at home. Ahead of Missouri in the standings are Ohio State at four, Oregon at three, and Alabama and Florida State at one and two respectively.

This is the highest BCS ranking for the Tigers since they were ranked No. 1 during Week 13 of the 2007 season.

Missouri takes the field next against BCS No. 21 South Carolina at Faurot Field. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.