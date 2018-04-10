Missouri Ranks 47th on National Education Report Card

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri's K-12 education system ranks 47th in the nation, according to a ranking released Tuesday by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC). The organization examines state legislative policy, national test scores and charter school regulation, among other factors, in its report card.

Last year, Missouri ranked 34th in the country in the same review. The ALEC attributes the 14-point drop in ranking to a decrease in student performance and progress on National Assessment of Educational Progress exams.

In other areas ALEC measured, Missouri received some of the highest marks in the country. Missouri received an A- for its education reform policies including academic standards, school choice programs, charter schools, on-line learning, and ability to hire good teachers and fire bad ones. Missouri's performance in this category was enough to earn the top spot for education reform in the country.