Missouri Ranks Highest Percentage of Migration

COLUMBIA - It's becoming a common trend, people are moving out and that includes Missouri.

The 36th annual United Vans Line migration study released this week says Northeast parts of the U.S. are seeing outbound movement.

The St. Louis based moving company tracks the states its customers move to and from over the course of a year.

The states with the highest exodus include New Jersey, Illinois, West Virginia, New York and New Mexico. Missouri stayed consistent with last year's results, ranking 16th highest percentage in migration.

Economists say the study shows more movement of people toward the "sun belt" states in the south and west. The District of Columbia, Oregon, Nevada, North and South Carolina were ranked the highest percentage of states of people moving in.