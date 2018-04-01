Missouri rape suspect arrested in Tulsa following tip

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An anonymous tip led Tulsa police to a man wanted in Missouri on several counts of rape.

The Tulsa World reports that police responded to a residence on Friday after an anonymous caller reported that 33-year-old David Bakstad was at the residence. Police say Bakstad was wanted in Newton County, Missouri, on two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of statutory rape.

When officers arrived at the home, they met with a woman who said a man was inside. Authorities say that when officers contacted the man, he gave them a different name. Police say the man later acknowledged to the officers that he was Bakstad.

Tulsa County records indicate that Bakstad was booked into the county jail and is being held without bond.