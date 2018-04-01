Missouri receives extension on Real ID mandate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The federal government has given Missouri more time to comply with stricter identification requirements under the Real ID Act.

Missouri now has until Oct. 10 before state licenses no longer are accepted at federal facilities and nuclear power plants. That's shortly after a new law takes effect that will give residents the option to get compliant driver's licenses or other ID cards.

Missouri still faces a January deadline to comply with tougher proof-of-identity requirements necessary at airports, some federal facilities and bases. The federal government has said Missouri licenses won't be valid at airports then if they're not compliant or the state doesn't receive another extension.

Gov. Eric Greitens' spokesman Parker Briden says Missouri will continue to apply for extensions until everyone has a chance to get a compliant license.