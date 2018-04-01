Missouri Redshirts Looking Forward to Next Season

COLUMBIA -- The Missouri basketball team will lose eight players from its current roster next season. Luckily for the Tigers they have some players ready to fill the void.

They're putting in the work, but don't hear any of the cheers. A quartet of Missouri basketball players are enjoying this season, but anticipating next.

The Mizzou basketball team has a team within its team. Call them redshirts, four players are sitting out the season.

"I say we have one of the best scout teams in the country," senior Keion Bell said.

"I would say a humbling situation just sitting out and not being able to play this year," junior Earnest Ross said.



Keion Bell, Earnest Ross, Jabari Brown, and a Missouri native who transferred from Columbia University, Danny Feldman, should all see playing time next season.

"It's kinda turned into the gold vs. the black team. The four of us we're gold and we kinda' scrimmage them, so it's kinda the team within the team," Bell said.

The redshirts make up the gold team, but Bell says the black team has a Coach Haith advantage.

"Coach Haith doesn't like to see us beat them so the calls kinda go their way in practice," Bell added.

Practice is all Jabari Brown has done since he transferred from Oregon. He's currently nursing an injured finger on his shooting hand.

"We're all different players, but we're just trying to duplicate the success that they've been having this year," Brown said.

Keion Bell rides in Mizzou Arena with some of the finest wheels in town. He transferred from Pepperdine for his senior season.

"Off the court, I just like to have fun and live life. That's kind of one of the reasons I love it here. The coaches embraced that and they let me be who I am," Bell said.

Who he wants to be, is the next team leader.

"The key thing that we're going to have to bottle up is the leadership of Kimmie English and Marcus Denmon to apply chemistry in our locker room," Bell said.

"I think when the Seniors leave this year we're not going to miss a beat next year just dealing with the type of chemistry that we've already developed," Ross added.

Earnest Ross knows what the future holds. Ross played two seasons in the SEC with the Auburn Tigers.

"I'm glad we're back in the SEC actually," Ross said. "I can't wait to go back and play some of the arch rivals."

Earnest Ross says of all the SEC schools Mizzou will play next season, he's most looking forward to playing Arkansas, Auburn and Kentucky.

Ross says he's not sure if he's eligible to win the SEC Newcomer of the Year award, since he already played in the SEC.