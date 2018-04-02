Missouri Regulators Review Electrical Grid Security

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri utility regulators are reviewing the cyber security practices of electric utilities.

The Public Service Commission says it is asking power companies 47 detailed questions about protections to shield the electrical grid against hackers. Regulators say they are not aware of any possible problems.

Requests were sent to Ameren Missouri, Kansas City Power & Light Co., KCP&L-Greater Missouri Operations Co. and The Empire District Electric Co. The commission is seeking responses by the end of August.