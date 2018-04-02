Missouri Reimburses Montana Woman for Wrong Calls

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

Sharon Rivera's toll-free phone number received more than 1,000 calls from Missourians from last August to this February. She runs a promotional business for an American Indian folk singer. But her phone number was mistakenly printed on a letter last year informing adult Medicaid recipients that the state would no longer pay for such services as dental care, eyeglass and crutches. At the state's request, Rivera last month finally submitted an itemized list of her expenses for answering the calls.