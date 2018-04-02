Missouri Remembers Its Fallen Soldiers

COLUMBIA - A memorial to remember Missouri's fallen veterans opened Tuesday morning. Community members gathered around the "Remembering our Fallen" memorial at the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services. The memorial, sponsored by Veterans United, includes photos of fallen soldiers from across Missouri.

Patriotic Productions has put together memorials for states across the U-S. The "Remembering Our Fallen" memorials are tributes to those who died in a war zone, since September 11, 2001.

The Missouri memorial will be open in Columbia through Friday, February 8.