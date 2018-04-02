Missouri Rep. Hinson asserts guilt for DWI near Capitol

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri state lawmaker has apologized for telling media he believes he wasn't impaired after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

State Rep. David Hinson apologized Tuesday to Cole County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Sodergren and said he was guilty.

The St. Clair Republican previously told The Associated Press he didn't believe he was actually intoxicated. Hinson said last week that he agreed to the charge to avoid court expenses and potentially losing his driver's license for a year.

Sodergren told Hinson his conflicting statements could lead the public to distrust the system.

The charge stemmed from an incident Feb. 2 when Hinson's vehicle struck a state truck near a Capitol parking garage.

Hinson said he had one alcoholic drink and was taking medication that could have made him drowsy.