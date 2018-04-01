Missouri Rep. McGaugh appointed as judge in Carroll County

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens has appointed a Republican Missouri House member to serve as an associate circuit judge in Carroll County.

The appointment announced Thursday for Rep. Joe Don McGaugh will require him to resign from the Legislature.

McGaugh, of Carrollton, first was elected to the House in 2012 and also runs his own law firm.

Earlier this year, he was the House sponsor of a controversial new law making it harder to prove court cases alleging workplace or housing discrimination based on race, gender or other protected classes.

The NAACP has cited the law while issuing a travel advisory warning visitors about racial issues in Missouri.

McGaugh has said the law corrects "judicial overreach" that has discouraged businesses from coming to Missouri.