Missouri Rep. Taylor taken to hospital from Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri House member from the St. Louis area has been taken to the hospital after suffering chest pains while at the Capitol.



The House suspended debate Tuesday while medical personnel attended to Democratic Rep. Sylvester Taylor, of Black Jack. He was removed on a stretcher and taken to a local hospital.



House Minority Leader Mike Talboy said Taylor was conscious and stable when he left. The House adjourned for the day shortly after Taylor's medical

emergency.