Missouri representative charged with driving while intoxicated

COLE COUNTY - Cole County prosecutors charged state Rep. Dave Hinson, R-St. Clair, Thursday with driving while intoxicated.

Hinson said the incident took place on Feb. 2 in Jefferson City, when a state utility truck was damaged in a single-vehicle accident.

In the statement, Hinson said he accepted the charge Thursday.

Hinson said he was taking prescribed medication as part of treatment for possible esophageal cancer at the time of the incident. He said he knew the medication caused drowsiness.

Hinson said he had not heard anything from the police regarding the incident until a newspaper ran a story about it July 20. He said he thought the incident was resolved because his insurance company had paid for the damages to the driver's side bumper.

Hinson said he fully cooperated with police and prosecutors once he realized the situation was not resolved.

According to his website, Rep. Dave Hinson, a Republican, represents parts of Franklin County and Washington County (District 119). He was elected to his first two-year term in November 2010.