Missouri Representative proposes charter schools

JEFFERSON CITY - A proposed bill will introduce the idea of charter schools in the state of Missouri.

Missouri law currently states charter schools are only allowed in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas. House Bill 634 looks to change that.

Representative Rebecca Roeber (R.) proposed the bill, and it calls for the process to begin creating charter schools in mid-Missouri. According to the house bill, the charter school would be organized as a Missouri nonprofit corporation.

Charter schools would also have the opportunity to affiliate with a four-year university or college, including a private college or university, or a specified community college.

"Affiliation status recognizes a relationship between the charter school and the college or university for purposes of teacher training and staff development, curriculum and assessment development, use of physical facilities owned by or rented on behalf of the college or university, and other similar purposes. A university, college or community college may not charge or accept a fee for affiliation status," HB643 states.

Jefferson City Public Schools and Columbia Public Schools would not comment on the affect this would have on their schools.

A hearing will be held by the Elementary and Secondary Education Committee to hear concerns over HB634.