Missouri Representative Wants to Excuse Snow Days

JEFFERSON CITY - Another round of bad weather means another snow day for some of Missouri's school districts on Friday. Administrators are now trying to figure out how to re-work their schedules in order to make up the additional days. One lawmaker wants to find a compromise. Rep. Joe Aull, D-Marshall, filed legislation this past week to excuse schools from making up the days missed from Jan 31. to Feb. 4 due to bad weather. Aull wants to see the bill pass by early March so schools will have enough time to readjust their calendars.

Aull said this bill is beneficial to all Missouri school districts. During the blizzard, many schools missed two to three days, so Aull feels his bill will, "Give schools the option of either making up those four days or not."

5th grade teacher Jill Walters said she's neutral on the bill. "I don't think it's really going to improve our school year all that much to make up two days at the very end when the kids have all been doing their end of the school year activities and there's just not as much learning taking place," Walters said.

Aull said he's now waiting to find out if a committee hearing will take place to discuss the bill. If the bill is passed, it would go into effect as soon as Gov. Jay Nixon signs it.