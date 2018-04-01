Missouri Republican delegate 'miffed' by Ohio Gov. Kasich

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A prominent Missouri delegate to the Republican National Convention has praise for one of Donald Trump's former presidential rivals but criticism for another.

Businessman Dave Spence is attending the convention in Cleveland as a Trump delegate, though he had supported Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie earlier in the presidential campaign.

Both governors had helped raise money for Spence when he ran unsuccessfully for Missouri governor in 2012.

Spence said Wednesday that he is "a little miffed" that Kasich has avoided the main convention activities in his home state while refusing to endorse Trump.

But Spence says Christie "was masterful" in a Tuesday night speech that sharply criticized the likely Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton.