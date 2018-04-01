Missouri Republicans divided over gubernatorial candidates

By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - State Republicans say a primary battle for the Missouri governor's race in 2016 threatens to divide the party.

Candidates spent the weekend at the annual GOP conference in Kansas City vying for support.

But some expressed concern that a primary between Auditor Tom Schweich and former Missouri House Speaker and U.S. Attorney Catherine Hanaway might mean negative campaigning that could hurt the party's shot to elect a Republican governor.

Attorney General Chris Koster is the only declared Democratic candidate.

A Republican governor could clear the path for the GOP-led Legislature to pass party favorites, such as so-called right-to-work legislation.

Republicans succeeded in winning the most House seats ever in 2014, but they've struggled in statewide elections.

Democrats now hold four of six statewide seats.