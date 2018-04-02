Missouri Republicans go head-to-head over Real ID Act

JEFFERSON CITY- Republican lawmakers continue at odds over the Real ID Act. One side of the argument seeks to allow Missourians to have a "choice" in complying, the other argues Missouri should stand up to the federal government.

The measure passed in 2005, as part of an effort to curb homegrown terrorism, requires states to collect private information from its citizens and send it to the federal government. The federal government compiles that information in a data base. Missouri is one of five states that have not complied.

Republican Senator Will Kraus says he is concerned by the level of federal overreach in data collection. "Different organizations have been hacked, the IRS has been hacked, the Department of Justice was hacked," Kraus said.

If members of the Missouri chamber and senate follow Kraus' lead and go against the federal government, by January 22, 2017 Missourians will have to bring a higher form of document with them to places like the airport, federal buildings and military bases. An example of this is a passport and this document would be needed even for domestic flights.

In opposition, Republican Senator Caleb Rowden says, "Me as a 34-year-old guy that does a lot of stuff online, I’ve come to the reality that most of my data is already out there in one way or another."

Rowden says he will allow Missourians to decide for themselves if they want to opt-in or out. If they chose to comply, they will be sending in their personal information to a government data base, but can continue to use their drivers license to get into these secured locations. If they chose to opt-out they will not have to send in that personal information but will have to bring the higher form of identification with them to those stated locations.