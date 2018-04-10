Missouri resident burned in long-term care facility fire

BOLIVAR (AP) — A resident in a Bolivar long-term care facility has been sent to a hospital after receiving burns from a fire in the building.

Citizens Memorial Hospital officials tell KOLR-TV that the fire was reported early Monday morning in Parkview Healthcare Facility's special care unit. Nursing home staff used a fire extinguisher to get most of the fire out before first responders arrived, and residents were evacuated from the special care unit.

Three people were taken to the hospital, and the resident who suffered burns was eventually transferred to a Springfield hospital. Another resident and staff member were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The hospital says the main cause of the fire was a loose electrical wire. Citizens Memorial owns and operates the nearly 80-bed nursing home.