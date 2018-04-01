Missouri residents concerned about nearby gun range

ORONOGO (AP) — Homeowners living near a gun range in southwest Missouri are concerned about stray bullets that have been hitting homes. But local officials say there's little they can do.

The Joplin Globe reports that Outdoor Addicts Gun Range opened in January in Oronogo. Since then, reports filed with the Jasper County Sheriff's Office indicate that seven bullets have struck five houses within less than a mile of the range.

The range's owner insists the bullets aren't from his range. Local homeowners aren't convinced, but their appeals to courts and government officials have so far been unsuccessful.

County Commissioner John Bartosh notes that the lack of local zoning rules prevents the county from requiring certain safety regulations.

Republican Rep. Cody Smith says the only state law discussing gun ranges was written to make it more difficult to sue the businesses.