Missouri Responds to Nationwide Ban on Drink

COLUMBIA - Officials in the state alcohol control office said Friday a canned drink making headlines may be banned in Missouri. The drink, "Four Loko," has been banned from Michigan, Washington state, and the University of Rhode Island. New York and Oregon are still pushing for the ban. Concern over the drink was sparked after numerous stories circulating nationwide about people who have fallen ill after drinking Four Loko. Most recently, a group of students from the University of Michigan were hospitalized after drinking the caffeinated, alcoholic beverage, and dozens were found passed out across other universities nationwide.

Still, Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control spokesperson Mike O'Connell said it would be difficult to put a ban on this substance because it's not a controlled substance. He said states such as Michigan have different laws from Missouri.



"We're in a different situation than various other states in that they have a particular commission that can ban these substances, " O'Connell said. "However, we would have to wait until there is action taken by the legislature."



The director of the University of Missouri's health resources center, Kim Dude, said the drink is extremely dangerous for people to be consuming.



"It's just not good for your body to have that much depressant and that much stimulant in your body at the same time," Dude said. She also said the concoction of chemicals in the drink can also be dangerous for someone's heart.

