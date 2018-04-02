Missouri Revenue Department Cuts May Be Permanent

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The budget cuts legislators imposed last year on the Missouri Department of Revenue likely will remain in place, even though the drivers' license controversy that sparked them has been resolved through a new law.

Lawmakers reduced the department's licensing division by $700,000 for the current budget year in an attempt to block the agency from scanning driving applicants' personal documents into a state computer.

But Gov. Jay Nixon isn't asking lawmakers to restore the funding for the remainder of this budget year, nor is he asking for the funding to be placed in the state budget that begins in July.

At the time, lawmakers said funding would be restored if the agency stopped scanning the documents, which it did after Nixon signed legislation last year prohibiting the procedure.