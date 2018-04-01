Missouri Revenue is Up for the 2011 Budget Year

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Office of Administration released the numbers Wednesday showing the state's revenue is up by 3.6 percent for the budget year. In 2010, the net-general-income for Missouri was $2.15 billion. So far his year, $2.23 billion has been collected.

Net general revenues for October increased 7.6 percent compared to last year.

The state's net general income includes individual income taxes, corporate taxes and sales taxes. It subtracts refunds.

Individual income taxes were up nearly three precent through the first four months of the fiscal year.

Sales tax collections were down almost 1 percent for the first third of the fiscal year.