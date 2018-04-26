Missouri revenues still up close to 5 percent from last year
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state budget director said increases in Missouri's revenues are holding steady at close to a 5 percent growth from last year.
Budget Director Linda Luebbering on Tuesday reported 4.9 percent growth in general revenue this fiscal year, close to Gov. Jay Nixon's estimate of 4.6 percent. Nixon's used that number to guide spending restrictions on roughly $700 million approved for use by the Legislature last session.
The Tuesday announcement also notes February's revenues increased 4.4 percent compared to the same time last year. Individual income tax collections grew 5.6 percent in February and 6.4 percent so far this fiscal year.
More News
Grid
List
HOLTS SUMMIT - Joshua Lee is a retired sergeant from the Missouri National Guard where he served from 2007 to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri moved to a new location to help feed more people... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A Missouri House committee investigating Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has hired former state Supreme... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU researchers say there will be 600 million people with some level of diabetic blindness by the year... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Downtown Leadership Council wants more parking spaces for customers and visitors downtown. The Downtown Leadership Council... More >>
in
SWEET SPRINGS - As temperatures rise in Central Missouri, so do fishermen's aspirations of landing their trophy catch. Missouri's lakes... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - "Organic" and "non-GMO"—these food labels adorn all kinds of products, from breakfast cereal to snack food. And according... More >>
in
BELLERIVE (AP) — The University of Missouri-St. Louis is considering eliminating some degree programs amid financial trouble. A committee... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Missouri State University and its food supplier are investigating to determine how a small mouse was found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A study out this week finds high stress levels among elementary teachers affect student behavior and performance. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 immigrants gathered to become American citizens at the naturalization ceremony Wednesday afternoon. "It's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Legal experts say Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was not entitled to use a donor list... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The head of an MU Latino student group said Wednesday a court ruling to protect the Deferred Action... More >>
in
OSAGE BEACH - Hundreds celebrated the life of Miller County sheriff's deputy Casey Shoemate Wednesday morning. Shoemate died Friday... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — In a brief and subdued speech to hundreds of St. Louis area police officers, Missouri Gov.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Union teachers are urging lawmakers to vote against a bill that would change how unions use dues... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — One out of every three Missouri families is now affected by the opioid crisis. This fact drove the... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The five-year battle between Jefferson City YMCA and the city of Holts Summit intensified this week when... More >>
in