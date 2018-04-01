Missouri Revenues Up 2.2 Percent for Year

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri budget officials say the state's tax revenues have increased 2.2 percent through the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The Office of Administration reported Tuesday that net general revenue totaled $3.11 billion from July 1 through the end of November, compared with $3.04 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The report says Missouri collected $2.19 billion in individual income taxes through November, up 2.6 percent from the $2.13 billion collected in the same period last year. Sales and use tax collections are up 2.9 percent this year.

Corporate income taxes are up about 32 percent for the year.