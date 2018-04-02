Missouri River Bridge Bicycle/Pedestrian Attachment Opens

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Bridge bicycle and pedestrian attachment opened Friday after an official ribbon cutting ceremony. The addition adds eight feet to the width of the bridge and offers a safer alternative to people traveling without a car. Before the attachment, bicyclists and pedestrians had to walk and ride in a small designated area along the side of Highway 54.

"There was a marking on the roadway, there was nothing to prevent debris being picked up from semis or from other vehicles and being tossed up on you," bicyclist Marc Haycook said.

The bridge construction also added a ramp on the north side of the river, which allows access to the Katy Trail. There are two lookout points on the bridge attachment with a view of the Missouri State Capitol.

"It's really got a good lay of the land view. I've spent some time going in the little observation decks here and I'd highly recommend it to anybody, especially people that like to get out and walk or ride," pedestrian Mike McCallister said.

MoDOT, City of Jefferson, Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and the Missouri State Parks Foundation partnered to construct the pedestrian and bicycle attachment.

"This Missouri River was not made for the state of Missouri. It was not made for MoDOT, it was not made for Cole County, it was not made for Callaway County, it was not made for the railroad, it was not made for the Corps of Engineers. The Missouri River was made for you and me," Jefferson City Mayor John Landwehr said.

The construction started last May and cost $6.7 million.