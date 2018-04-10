Missouri River Bridge will see increased traffic on holiday weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) expects a lot more traffic to hit the roadways this Memorial Day Weekend.

"We always get a lot more travelers on Missouri's system during holiday weekends, especially Memorial Day weekend because that's like the kick-off to summer vacation," MoDOT District Construction and Materials Engineer Patty Lemongelli said.

MoDOT sent out a press release on Thursday highlighting the Missouri River Bridge and the highway towards Lake of the Ozarks specifically as two areas that'll face more traffic than most roads.

Lemongelli said the best way to combat the traffic is to plan ahead before traveling during the holiday weekend.

"Check our traveler information map and see if there's any delays out there or what sort of impacts traffic throughout the holiday weekend," Lemongelli said.

MoDOT plans on cutting off construction work on the bridge in order to help with the traffic congestion.

"We pull everybody off the road during that time frame. We get all of our contractors and maintenance folks off the road by 12 p.m. on the Friday before the holiday weekend and folks aren't able to get back on the road to do work and impact traffic until 9 a.m. the day after the holiday weekend," Lemongelli said.

There will be extra traffic signs and modified lane closures as well to help with the holiday traffic.