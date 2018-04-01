Missouri River Crests

In Jefferson City the river was 27 and a half feet high at 9 A.M. and started to flood at 17 feet.

The park at the Carl R. Noren Public Fishing Access was completely underwater.

Recreational Fisher Josh Hodge said, "Normaly there's, well, the edge of the ramp is about 20 feet under water right now, out at the edge of these trees, is about the edge of the ramp."

The National Weather Service says that the water level is now falling, but a flood watch is still in effect there and in the cities of Gasconade, Herman, and Chamois.