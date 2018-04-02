Missouri River Flood Again Disrupts Amtrak Service

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Flooding in Plains states is disrupting two Amtrak routes. Service on Amtrak's Empire Builder route between St. Paul, Minn., and Havre, Mont., was suspended since June 21 because of flooding along the Souris River in North Dakota. Amtrak said trains are offering limited service east and west of those points on the Empire Builder line.

Amtrak also said Missouri River flooding will temporarily disrupt its California Zephyr service on Wednesday and Thursday. Amtrak said flooding in the Omaha area has made it hard to get all the crews and railcars it needs.

But that disruption will affect only the train scheduled to leave Emeryville Calif., Wednesday and the return trip west scheduled to depart from Chicago on Thursday. Affected passengers are encouraged to call 800-USA-RAIL for updates.