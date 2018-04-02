Missouri River flooding means problems for Glasgow

GLASGOW- The Missouri River was more than six feet above flood stage levels in Glasgow Monday afternoon.

The entire Missouri River was above flood stage levels, but Glasgow and Jefferson City were the highest, experiencing moderate flooding. The National Weather Service defines moderate flooding as “some inundation of structures and roads near stream. Some evacuations of people and/or transfer of property to higher elevations.”

A few dirt roads were completely underwater.

One resident, Amber Elliott, said she was forced to change her route to work due to road closures.

Stump Island, a local park just south of the Missouri River Bridge, was almost totally immersed. A park groundskeeper, Estill Tindall, was fishing in the flood on Monday.

Tindall said on a long weekend like Memorial Day the park would usually be full of campers, but there were none in sight. He added the flooding hurt business for the Stump Island park area and other local businesses this holiday.

KOMU 8 Weathercaster Kenton Gewecke forecast said by Wednesday the Missouri River will be below flood stage.