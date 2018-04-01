Missouri River Laws

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A federal judge has ruled largely in favor of the Sierra Club in a lawsuit challenging a proposed levee near the state's capital city. US District Judge Scott O. Wright found that the US Army Corps of Engineers did not consider the downstream and upstream effects of erecting a four-mile long levee near Jefferson City. Wright's ruling does not block construction of the proposed "super levee," but it requires that the corps consider whether the levee would increase flood heights and damage along other parts of the Missouri River.