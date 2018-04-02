Missouri River Reaches 24th Highest Level in History

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River continued to rise Friday amid heavy rainfall accross Mid-Missouri.

The river is now considered to be at a moderate flood stage. In Jefferson City, the river was recorded at 28.37 feet at 10 p.m. Friday, the 24th highest crest ever recorded. The most serious stage of flooding, severe flooding, occurs when water reaches 30 feet.

Jefferson City's City Administrator Nathan Nickolaus said the river is expected to reach 30 feet at 6 p.m. Sunday.