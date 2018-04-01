Missouri River reaches moderate flooding levels

JEFFERSON CITY - Parts of the Missouri River came close to reaching major flooding levels.

The Missouri River in Glasglow, Jefferson City and Hermann all reached moderate flooding Tuesday. The moderate level of flooding begins at 27 feet and the major level of flooding begins at 32 feet.

Glasglow reached its highest level Monday at 31.78 feet, Jefferson City reached its highest point of 27.81 feet Tuesday and Hermann's highest point was 27.87 feet Tuesday.

Britt Smith, operation division director in Jefferson City, said levels should return to normal within the next few days.

"Below 22 feet is where we'd like it to stay," Smith said."That's where it's typically at."

Josh Marx, a natural program disaster manager in Kansas City with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said May and June were wetter months than expected.

Smith and Marx said the resulting debris is not enough to require maintenance in the river.

Smith said his biggest concern right now is watching for flood warnings later in the week if more rain falls.

"With the river being as high as it is, if we get any follow on rain flash flooding becomes a very big worry," Smith said. "There's not as much room for water to spread out."

Smith and Marx said the waters are still dangerous and that people should take precautions.

The National Weather Service's map has more flooding information.