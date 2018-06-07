Missouri River Regional Library starts missing child safety program
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri River Regional Library is adopting a missing child safety program.
Code Adam is a national initiative named after a six-year old boy, Adam Walsh, who was abducted from a Florida department store and later found murdered.
If a parent or caregiver notifies library staff that their child is missing, a staff member will announce over an intercom that Code Adam is happening.
"We all know that it's very important when a child goes missing to react quickly and to make sure that actions are taken quickly. This kind of reduces that and gives us all a peace of mind that we know what to do should the worst happen," Newville said.
Jefferson City parent Jennifer Kauffman, who is the mother of four, often takes her 7-year-old the library. She said she is looking forward to the enforcement of Code Adam.
"When my kids were little, it's easy for them to run off. I think that any security measure is a great policy to follow," she said.