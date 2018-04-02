Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association Holds Annual Special Feature

BOONVILLE - The Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association celebrated its 49th annual special feature event Sunday. Many traveled to the Brady Showgrounds off I-70 West to experience farm life from the turn of the 20th century through the mid 1900s.

Vendors set up shop with a wide variety of goods including homemade molasses, jewelry, and even tutus. Mickey Adcox, a returning vendor said she looks forward to this particular event. Accompanied by her daughter and two dogs, she said even though it's only her second time selling at the event, it gets better every year. Adcox had two tents decorated with colorful tutus that were filled with products for all ages. She makes crochet, which she sells at the event, as well as bracelets, water guns and more from her Boutique "Meme B's."

Adcox said she really enjoys this particular event, especially because of the networking and people she has met. She even enjoyed some homemade molasses this year for the first time.

The event features a parade each of the four days where 90-year-old steam engines rolled around, whistles blowing, as people of all ages watched and enjoyed the outdoors.

Jeff Pewitt, the vice president of the association, has been participating for 15 years. He said he and his friend Jeremy drove Pewitt's steam engine in the parade that was built in the 1920s. Pewitt said the event has something for everyone, and it really shows how far technology has come throughout the years.

Pewitt has been participating in this event for 15 years, and he said each year about 6,000 to 7,000 people travel from all over through the weekend. The event always follows Labor Day weekend and he said he expects an even larger turn out for the 50th anniversary next September.