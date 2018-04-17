Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association Apologizes for Rodeo Stunt

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association released an apology on its website regarding Saturday's Obama rodeo stunt at the state fair.

According to the Missouri Board of Directors,

"The Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association would like to extend a sincere apology for the inappropriate act during the Bull Riding at the Saturday performance of the MRCA Rodeo. The MRCA Board of Directors and over 600 members do not condone nor approve of this sort of activity. The MRCA Board of Directors is dealing with the situation firmly and quickly as this type of behavior will not be tolerated. The Sport of Rodeo is not meant to be a political platform. We are taking measures by training and educating our contract acts to prevent anything like this from ever happening again.All Members of the Missouri Rodeo Cowboy Association are very proud of our Country and our President. Once again our apologies to the Missouri State Fair and the fans who were in attendance and we hope to see you at another rodeo soon."

Missouri State Fair organizers also released a statement calling Saturday's incident inappropriate and disrespectful.

They also said it does not reflect the opinions or standards of the Missouri State Fair.