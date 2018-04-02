Missouri Route 763 ramp closing for resurfacing project

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Route 763 ramp at Rangeline Street will be closed on Monday and Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Closing down the 763 Ramp sets the stage for a bigger resurfacing project on Route 63 that'll span from Rangeline to Route WW.

"Before we do the actual resurfacing work, we have to do some pavement repair. We have to do some preliminary work to get the pavement ready for the resurfacing, which will come later this summer," MoDOT Community Relations Manager Sally Oxenhandler said.

Oxenhandler said MoDOT chose to close the bridge in the evening in order to minimize impact on traffic.

"We can close it overnight when the ramps won't be so busy and then open it up when we expect more traffic, then close it up again. So it's really an effort just to make sure we stay out of the way of people as much as we can when we have to do these projects," Oxenhandler said.

Message boards will be active to signify the closed ramps. Oxenhandler said alternative routes include Prathersville Road or Vandiver Road.