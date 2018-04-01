Missouri's A+ program funding improves

COLUMBIA - Student participants in the Missouri's A+ Scholarship Program will be reimbursed tuition for all but one credit hour in spring semester, the Department of Higher Education announced.

State community colleges were informed in August that tuition reimbursements might decrease up to four credit hours per student.

David Russell, Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education, said the program helps thousands of students in Missouri cover the cost of higher education.

Russell says the growing popularity of the program could have contributed to the potential decrease in funding this year.

The number of credit hours the program will reimburse will depend of the number of hours each student completes.

The Department of Higher Education will continue to monitor program funding during the next several months.