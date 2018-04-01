Missouri's Alex Grinch hired to coach Washington State defense

PULLMAN, Washington (AP) - Washington State has hired Alex Grinch of Missouri to be defensive coordinator.

"I'm excited to join the Washington State football program and thank Coach Leach for the opportunity. It's time to get to work to produce a defense that Cougar fans can be proud of," Grinch said.

Grinch has spent the past three seasons as Missouri's safeties coach. Prior to that he spent three seasons as the secondary coach at Wyoming.

Coach Mike Leach dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Breske after WSU's season-ending loss to archrival Washington.

Grinch will be asked to improve a WSU defense that ranked No. 97 nationally in total yards allowed. The defense was largely blamed for WSU's 3-9 record despite ranking seventh in the nation in total offense.