Missouri's Boeing Incentives Could Total $1.7B

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri Senate committee has advanced legislation offering up to $1.7 billion of incentives over two decades for Boeing to build a commercial airplane in Missouri.

The Senate panel's approval clears the way for the full chamber to debate the legislation Wednesday during a special session.

St. Louis area officials turned out in force Tuesday evening to testify for the legislation. They touted the potential for thousands of jobs.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Jay Nixon released an economic analysis showing Missouri would take in more additional tax revenues than it would waive in incentives.

The governor also announced an agreement by St. Louis labor councils to supply workers around the clock to build a Boeing facility.

Missouri is one of several states competing to assemble the Boeing 777X airplane.