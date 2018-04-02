Missouri's Britt Out for the Season with Knee Injury

COLUMBIA (AP) -- Missouri right tackle Justin Britt will miss the remainder of the season after injuring his right knee against Florida.

The junior starter left the Tigers' loss at No. 7 Florida in the second quarter Saturday. After the game, coach Gary Pinkel speculated that Britt tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the knee. Pinkel said Monday that the extent of the injury will be known when Britt has surgery Oct. 16.

Backup center Brad McNulty is projected to make his third career start this week at Tennessee while Mitch Morse will shift to right tackle.

Britt and freshman left guard Evan Boehm have been the only offensive linemen to start every game for Missouri (4-5, 1-5 Southeastern Conference).