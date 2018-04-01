Missouri's Bud Sasser and Marcus Murphy selected in third day of NFL Draft

CHICAGO - After seeing four of their teammates drafted in the first two days of the 2015 NFL Draft, wide receiver Bud Sasser and running back Marcus Murphy saw their names called in the third day.

The St. Louis Rams selected Sasser in the sixth round with the 201st selection in the draft. Sasser set career highs with 77 receptions, 1,003 yards and 12 touchdowns. Sasser also performed well at the NFL Scouting Combine as he ran a 4.53 in the 40-yard dash and a 34 1/2 inch vertical jump.

If Sasser makes the team, he will join two other former Tigers, E.J. Gaines and Tim Barnes currently on the Rams roster.

In the seventh round with the 230th overall selection, the New Orleans Saints selected Murphy. Last season, Murphy was a member of the First Team-All SEC and started 11 games for the Tigers. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Murphy finished with a 4.61 40-yard dash time and a 29 inch vertical jump.

The selections of Sasser and Murphy make a total of six Missouri Tigers selected in the 2015 NFL Draft. This total is the most since 2009 when the team also had six players selected in the draft. The last time Missouri had more than six players chosen in a single draft was in 1981 when Missouri had seven players selected.

Missouri's Shane Ray was the only Tiger selected in the first round (23rd overall). In the second round, former Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham went to the Tennessee Titans (40th overall), Mizzou offensive lineman Mitch Morse went to the Kansas City Chiefs (49th overall) and the Arizona Cardinals chose Missouri defensive end Markus Golden (58th overall).