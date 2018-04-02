Missouri's Clark Named Big 12 Player of the Week

COLUMBIA - University of Missouri freshman midfielder Kaysie Clark was named the Big 12 Conference Newcomer of the Week,as announced by the Big 12. This is Clark's first selection and comes after she recorded three points in games against No. 24 Texas A&M and Texas last weekend.

Clark scored the game-winning goal in Mizzou's 1-0 defeat of the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies 1-0 on Sept. 30. It was her first career collegiate goal. She also had an assist in their 2-1 loss to Texas on Oct. 2.

The Liberty, Missouri native has started all 14 games at midfield for Mizzou this season. She has four points so far and 26 shots, with 12 shots on goal.

Clark and the Tigers return to competition on Friday, October 7 at 6:30 p.m. as the team hosts SIUE at Walton Stadium.