Missouri's Cold Weather Rule In Effect

COLUMBIA - November marks the beginning of Missouri's Cold Weather Rule. The rule prohibits utility companies from shutting off utilities when temperatures drop below freezing. Service can not be disconnected for 24 hours after a below-freezing temperature.

The rule also requires utility companies to notify customers 10 days before disconnecting service for nonpayment and to provide information about financial help for paying for utility services.

Columbia Water and Light said customers should be conscious of at what temperature they have their heaters set.

"When you are running your heater, in order to conserve electricity set your thermostat responsibly. I think they typically recommend a temperature around 68 degrees," said Assistant Director for Water and Light Ryan Williams.

The Cold Weather Rule lasts from November 1st until March 31st. It also allows customers to budget payments over a 12-month period of time.

