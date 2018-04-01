Missouri's Grass Roots Organization Holds Outreach Event

COLUMBIA- Six months after the federal health care bill was signed, some provisions took effect Thursday. The Grass Roots Organization focused on one particular provision that affected students.

The focus was on the provision of the law that allows young adults to remain covered on their parents plans up to the age of 26.

The group set up at speakers circle and passed out flyers to students. They also talked to them about the provision explaining that they can call their provider and be reinstated on the plan.



There are other provisions in the bill as well like free preventive care.

Also, insurance companies cannot drop you if you get sick, and insurance companies can not refuse to insure people with pre existing conditions.

