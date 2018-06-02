Missouri's Haith Recruits Fans, Students

MENDON, Mo. (AP) - New Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith has spent most of the past month on the road. He hopes to fill three roster spots for next season and six more in 2012.

Haith is also meeting with far-flung fans and alumni still getting to know the new coach. He recently traveled to Chicago and even the tiny farming town of Mendon, Mo., population 208.

Haith spent seven years at Miami before he was hired to replace Mike Anderson, who left for Arkansas after taking the Tigers to three straight NCAA tournament appearances. Haith is a former assistant at Texas and Texas A&M. He went 129-101 in seven seasons with the Hurricanes.